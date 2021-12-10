The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. Their guest this week is Super Bowl champion and one-time Nike signature athlete Victor Cruz, who talks about his new sneaker project with Pierre Hardy. Cruz also discusses getting his own Roc-a-Fella chain, buying fake sneakers in high school, and meeting Virgil Abloh for the first time. And, he puts a public service announcement out there about his Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Foamposite Ones that went missing. Perhaps most importantly, Joe revisits his rollerblading past once more at the top of the episode.