Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz had plenty of sneaker releases with Nike including his own signature shoe throughout his NFL career and now, he has a new sneaker project with French fashion label Pierre Hardy.

Available now is this Victor Cruz x Pierre Hardy V.C.II collection shown here, which features four different silhouettes including the V.C.II Majesty, V.C.II Boricua, V.C.II Survivor, and V.C.II Tribe. According to the label, the capsule serves as a platform to voice important stories around equality, equity, and inclusion throughout Cruz’s life. The first sneaker comes in an all-black colorway honoring black excellence while the second model pays tribute to the Puerto Rican flag. The third pair from the group wears a camouflage makeup as a nod to the ongoing fight for social justice in America and the final pair sports a tonal red colorway to symbolize fortitude and the importance of blood ties.

The sneakers from the Victor Cruz x Pierre Hardy V.C.II collection are available for pre-order now at PierreHardy.com and at Pierre Hardy stores for $595 to $650.

