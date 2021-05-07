Vans has a new sneaker collaboration releasing soon. This time it’s partnering with professional skateboarder and founder of apparel brand Jimmy Sweatpants (JSP) on a special Chukka style inspired by Philadelphia.

Dubbed “Roses Grown in Granite,” Gorecki uses this Vans Chukka collab, which is his favorite silhouette from the brand, to celebrate his love for the skateboarding scene in Philly. Soft suede is used for the entirety of the pink-based uppers but is offset by a checkerboard midsole that features custom Philly-inspired tags done by Joe Lees. The details are also found on the footbed referencing the skaters from the Philly city blocks of 15th Street and JFK Boulevard.

Gorecki’s JSP x Vault by Vans Chukka “Roses Grown in Granite” collab is releasing on May 12 at 1 p.m. EST exclusively at Jimmysweatpants.com. Grab a detailed look at the collab below.

Image via Vans