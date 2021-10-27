With the 2021 NBA season in full effect, we’re now getting more releases from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest Nike signature shoe.

Today, the Swoosh and the league’s reigning Finals MVP have announced their new collaboration with UNO, aligning with the popular card game’s 50th anniversary this year. The footwear portion of the capsule consists of five Zoom Freak 3 colorways including a black-based iteration exclusive to Nike members, the Offline mule, and the Air Force 1 Low. Each style dons vibrant hues seen on the various cards in the game along with special UNO 50th anniversary logos throughout.

The collab extends beyond footwear to include a co-branded Nike t-shirt, a hat, and a special edition UNO deck featuring a new card where players can steal an extra discard during the game.

The UNO x Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike capsule will be released at Nike.com in the coming months. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike