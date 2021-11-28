Primarily known for its work with Jordan Brand in recent years, Los Angeles-based boutique Union is shifting into Nike Sportswear by reworking one of the category’s hottest models.

Images of a Union x Nike Dunk Low collaboration have surfaced, showcasing a new variation of the model bearing Union’s outdoors-inspired motif. The leaked shoe is delivered in soft blue and purple ripstop nylon, the material consistent with previous Union drops. Contrast stitching, textured Swooshes, UN/LA fabric tags, and Union Frontman logo hits are some of the other features visible in the initial photos.

As of now, neither Nike or Union has confirmed the Dunk Low collab or announced any release information. The expectation is that these will drop sometime in 2022. We’ll continue to keep you posted with updates, new photos, and potential additional colorways moving forward.

Image via apolloluo1976

Image via apolloluo1976