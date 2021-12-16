Continuing to expand their footwear portfolio with Nike, LA-based boutique Union has multiple colorways of the Cortez planned for the new year.

Images of Union’s upcoming Nike Cortez collaboration have surfaced. The shoe, which is previewed in black and “aged” colorways, features a primarily suede build with canvas-laden cutouts. Union branding adorns the tongue and a UN/LA tag near the lacestay, while the Frontman logo is debossed into the heel. Each pair is finished off with a speckled midsole.

Recently, images of three colorways of Union x Nike Dunk Lows also made rounds.

The Union x Nike Cortez has not officially been announced, nor have official release dates. We’ll update you with that information as soon

Image via SolebyJC

Image via SolebyJC

Image via SolebyJC