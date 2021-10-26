It appears that Off-White isn’t the only brand that has an Air Jordan 2 collaboration dropping soon.

According to Py_rates, two iterations of the Union x Air Jordan 2 will hit shelves early next year. While early images of the shoes have yet to surface, the leaker did share a mock-up depiction showing the collab in “Grey Fog/Siren Red-Lt Smoke Grey” and “Rattan/Siren Red-Beach-Orange Peel” looks.

First reported by trusted leaker @_PO2345 on Twitter, the forthcoming Union x Air Jordan 2s were initially supposed to be the sequel to the duo’s vintage-inspired Air Jordan 1 collabs from Nov. 2018 instead of the four Union x Jordan 4 styles that were released in the last two years.

As of now, release details for the Union x Air Jordan 2s have yet to be announced by both parties, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments including a first look in the months ahead.