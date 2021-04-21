In March, pioneering streetwear store Union Los Angeles announced that it would be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with several collaborations including new projects with both Jordan Brand and Nike. Early leaks are now indicating that the former will include two new versions of the Union x Air Jordan 4.

First released last year in Off-Noir and a Union-exclusive Guava Ice, the revamped Air Jordan 4 is now expected to drop in two additional styles: Desert Moss/Turqouise Blue/Dark Iris and Taupe Haze/Blue Fury/Khaki/Roma Green.

Like the 2020 versions, these pairs feature modified constructions, adding mesh Air Jordan 4’s traditional uppers as well as other minor tweaks. Unlike the previously released pairs, these new colorways notably do not use contrasting colors on the heel collar, instead opting for accents at the bottom eyelets, tongue logo, liner, and heel tab. Also unique to these pairs are new multicolor shoelaces.

As of now, sneaker leak account @pyleaks is reporting a Summer 2021 release date and a retail price of $225 each. Check back soon for official details.

Union x Air Jordan 4 “30th Anniversary”

Release Date: Summer 2021

Color: Desert Moss/Turqouise Blue-Dark Iris

Price: $225

Union x Air Jordan 4 “30th Anniversary”

Release Date: Summer 2021

Color: Taupe Haze/Blue Fury-Khaki-Roma Green

Price: $225