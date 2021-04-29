In addition to the upcoming Clot and Fragment collaborations, Sacai’s popular dual-detailed Nike LDWaffle collab has another joint project in the works.

This three-way collaboration brings Jun Takahashi’s Japanese brand Undercover into the fold for a collection that is said to include a total of three colorways, one of which is pictured here. The style featured is a “Black/Sail/Dark Grey/Bright Citron” makeup reminiscent of one of Undercover’s Nike Daybreak makeups. In addition to this pair, the Undercover x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle is expected to release in “Midnight Spruce/Pale Ivory/Dark Grey/University Red” and “Night Maroon/Pale Ivory/Ground Grey/Team Royal” looks.

Like the other upcoming Sacai x Nike LDWaffles, no official release details have been announced for the Undercover x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle, but the collaboration should be coming soon.