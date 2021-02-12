Only a few months removed since the launch of the Undercover x Nike React Presto, we have confirmation that Jun Takahashi and the Swoosh have another sneaker project coming down the pipeline.

The fashion label took to its Instagram today to preview its upcoming Spring/Summer '21 men's collection dubbed "2020" that showcased several unreleased Nike silhouettes. The silhouettes are previewed in beige/navy, black and beige colorways including details from Takahashi's Gyakusou running line, like the rose graphic above the Swoosh branding.

As of now, release info for the latest Undercover x Nike collab has yet to be revealed, but check back with Sole Collector for updates as they're available.

UPDATE (07/15): Initially teased in the label's 3D lookbook for its Spring/Summer '21 collection, retail images for Undercover's next Nike collab has surfaced. The model in question is rumored to be a new take on the ISPA OverReact shoe that's set to release in four colorways. A release date is still up in the air but check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (02/12): International retailer End. Clothing confirms that Undercover’s Overbreak collab will release on Feb. 19 in sail and black-based colorways, but a stateside launch has yet to be announced by the brands. Grab a detailed look at the pairs below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike