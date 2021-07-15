After it briefly made an appearance yesterday during Nike’s unveiling of its collaborative lineup for 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the brand confirms that a new Dunk collab with Undercover is on the way.

For the duo’s latest project, the Jun Takahashi-helmed brand has opted to use the original 1985 version of the Dunk High. Unlike a majority of the model’s recent releases, this pair features a steeper ankle collar design while still maintaining its traditional two-toned color blocking with premium red pebbled embossed nubuck serving as the upper’s base and combined with black leather overlay panels. On the heel counter, you’ll find the “Undercover Basketball Association” branding, which is inspired by Undercover’s fictional “UBA” basketball league.

Aside from the aforementioned pair dropping this month, Undercover also previewed a new set of Dunk High collabs dropping sometime between the fall and winter season.

The Undercover x Nike Dunk High 1985 “Gym Red” collab is dropping via SNKRS starting on July 28 for $150.

