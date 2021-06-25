Undercover and Nike took a deep dive into the Swoosh’s ACG archives for inspiration on their next collaboration.

Today, the Jun Takahashi-helmed fashion label previewed its upcoming Spring/Summer ‘22 collection, showcasing in it a set of collaborative Nike Air Force 1s. Undercover’s version of the shoe appears to pull inspiration from the ACG Air Revaderchi from 1992, as seen with the elevated neoprene collar and the heel counter. One of three colorways that were previewed also dons the ACG sneaker’s original grey/magenta makeup along with a white on white makeup, while the final pair features a graphic treatment on the upper.

Undercover has released its own renditions of the Air Revaderchi in 2010, with one pair coming in grey and the other dressed in tan.

In addition to the Air Force 1s, Undercover and Nike are also expected to release two Dunk High collabs that are slated to drop between the end of this year and early next year.

There are currently no release dates available for this set of Undercover x Nike Air Force 1 Lows but the styles are expected to hit shelves next year.