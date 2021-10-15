Stephen Curry is rolling out his 9th signature basketball shoe with Under Armour and his second with his Curry Brand next month.

Today, the sportswear company unveiled the Curry Flow 9 that will debut in a seven-shoe collection created in collaboration with Sesame Street and the franchise’s nonprofit educational organization Sesame Workshop, which works to provide youth with resources to help them reach their full potential.

The forthcoming pair builds on the design of the Curry Flow 8 featuring an all-new UA Warp tech upper to improve foot stability on court. The shoe also incorporates supportive tapes on the side panels onto the UA Flow midsole for lockdown while allowing for natural foot movement. The Curry Brand Curry Flow 9 “Street Pack” will come in seven colorways with each pair inspired by one of Sesame Street’s iconic characters.

“Curry Brand and Sesame Street, we preach the same message,” says Curry. “It’s about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves.”

The first two “Count It” and “Play Big” colorways of the Curry Flow 9 will be released in North America at Underarmour.com and at select Under Armour retailers starting on Nov. 19. The Curry Flow 9 retails for $160.

Image via Under Armour

Image via Under Armour

Image via Under Armour