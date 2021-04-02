The long-awaited Undefeated x Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro Pack finally has a release date.

According to Undefeated CEO and co-owner Eric Peng Cheng, the four-shoe pack is set to release on Aug. 24 aka 8.24 aka Mamba Day. Four colorways presumably represent the hoop homes of Team Kobe members DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, Kyle Kuzma and pre-signature sneaker Giannis Antetokounmpo. In addition to Undefeated logos and branding, each pair features '8' and '24' numbering on the heels in reference to Kobe Bryant's soon-to-be-retired jersey numbers.

As of now, pricing and release locations haven't been announced, but we'll keep you updated with new developments in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (08/19): Undefeated has shared a closer look at the remaining two colorways from its Kobe 4 Protro Pack collaboration in Lakers-appropriate "Court Purple" and pine green "Fir." All four sneakers in the collection are set to drop Saturday, Aug. 24, and Undefeated has confirmed that they will be raffled off at each of its chapter stores. Sign ups open today at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) and will be open for an our at this link.

UPDATE (08/22): In addition to Undefeated's now-closed raffle, the retailer has confirmed that the collaboration will be offered as a complete set tomorrow, Aug. 23 at Undefeated La Brea via SNKRS Pass and from undefeated.com. The SNKRS Pass reservations go out today at 8:24 a.m. PT (11:24 a.m. ET), while the undefeated.com launch will take place tomorrow at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET).

UPDATE (04/01): Undefeated has announced that it’s re-releasing the complete UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro Collection in limited quantities. Additionally, continuing to champion Kobe’s legacy, the Undefeated Foundation will make a charitable donation to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. All pairs will be available on Friday, Apr. 2 at 8:24 AM PST on undefeated.com.

Image via Undefeated

Image via Undefeated

Image via Undefeated

Image via Undefeated

Image via Undefeated

Image via Undefeated

Image via Undefeated

Image via Undefeated

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via ericpengcheng

Image via Bill Baptist for Getty Images