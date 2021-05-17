Along with Bodega, Kasina, and Notre, it looks like more stores will be getting in on the Nike Dunk collabs in the near future with longtime partner Undefeated once again in the mix.

Having previously worked on three different Dunk Highs, Undefeated will reportedly shift its focus to the Dunk Low for the next project. Coming in a “Canten/Lmnfst” colorway, a mockup provided by py_rates shows a suede-based model blocked with yellow on the underlay and brown overlays along with Undefeated’s signature five strike logo near the heel.

As of now, this collaboration has not been confirmed by either Nike or Undefeated, by py_rates reports that the pair is set to arrive sometime during Summer 2021.

UPDATE (05/17): In addition to unveiling its latest project with Arrow McLaren SP today, Undefeated gave sneaker fans a treat by previewing its upcoming Dunk Low collab rumored to hit shelves sometime this summer. Grab a closer look below while we await the official release details.