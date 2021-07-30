The Undefeated x Nike “Dunk vs AF1” pack won’t be the only sneaker collaboration dropping from the West Coast sneaker boutique and the sportswear brand this year.

Today, Undefeated revealed the forthcoming “5 On It” range on Instagram, which once again consists of a new Air Force 1 and Dunk Low style. The set celebrates the late ‘90s and early ‘00s era that brought bold exotic materials to sneaker culture.

The sneakers feature a mix of five textiles and prints including snakeskin print, leather, nubuck, suede, and canvas as well as the “Dunk vs. AF1” branding from their previous project. Both the Air Force 1 Low and Dunk Low makeups also feature Undefeated’s signature five strike logos on the tongue tag.

The Undefeated x Nike “5 On It” capsule is scheduled to release exclusively at Undefeated.com and at Undefeated’s flagship stores on Aug. 6. Retail pricing for the shoes hasn’t been announced.