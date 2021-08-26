Wasting little time after this month’s release of its “5 On It” collection, Undefeated and Nike are gearing up to launch the next installment of the project soon.

Moments ago, the West Coast sneaker boutique’s co-owner Eric Peng Cheng shared on Instagram the release details surrounding the second drop of the “5 On It” series. Like the first time around, the collab includes a new iteration of the Air Force 1 Low and Dunk Low. According to Cheng, the first pair’s blue and gold color scheme plays on the modern-day aesthetic, while the latter model dons a stealthy all-black execution.

The shoes are once again constructed with a blend of premium materials including perforated canvas, croc print, as well as smooth and patent leather for the Air Force 1 while premium suede, pony hair ostrich suede, nylon, and canvas are featured on the Dunk.

The second drop of Undefeated and Nike’s “5 on It” collection will be released on Sept. 3 at Undefeated.com and at Undefeated stores.