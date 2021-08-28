Last week, Marcus Jordan confirmed that a new Trophy Room x Air Jordan collab will be released this holiday season thanks to a teaser photo plastered in front of his new Trophy Room location. Now, we’re learning more about what Air Jordan silhouette the store’s forthcoming collab may entail.

Per Sneaker Files, a Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 will release sometime during the Holiday 2021 season. While details are slim, it’s rumored that the inspiration behind the collab will be linked to Barcelona, which was the Spanish city where Michael Jordan and the legendary Dream Team captured the gold medal at the Summer Olympic Games in 1992.

As of now, Trophy Room and Jordan Brand have yet to announce the release details for their next Air Jordan collab but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.