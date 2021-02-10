In a year already filled with coveted Air Jordan collaborations, it looks like Michael Jordan’s son Marcus and his Trophy Room store are adding to the list.

Thanks to zSneakerheadz, an early look at the upcoming Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab has surfaced. The shoe wears the classic “Chicago” color scheme but the red overlays come with a glittery finish while the traditional red stitching on the upper has been replaced with a contrasting white. The shoe’s standout detail is Michael Jordan’s signature stamped on the heel counter along with a co-branded patch stitched onto the footbed. Capping off the look is a vintage-styled sail midsole and a translucent outsole.

As of now, the release details for this Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab have yet to be confirmed by the store or brand, but the aforementioned account is reporting that the shoe will drop at select retailers on Nov. 11 for $170.

UPDATE (11/27): Additional details regarding Trophy Room’s upcoming Air Jordan 1 have surfaced. The latest round of images shared by @zSneakerheadz shows that the collab will be limited to 12,000 pairs, as seen on the tongue tag. As of now, Jordan Brand hasn’t announced the release details for the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (01/28): Official images of the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High, which is still expected to release on Feb. 10.

UPDATE (02/07): Trophy Room has officially announced an online raffle for its Air Jordan 1 collaboration and matching apparel. The raffle for the shoes ($190), hoodie ($120), shorts ($75) and tee ($50) will be held at trophyroomstore.com on Feb. 10 from 10 AM EST to 11:30 AM EST. Winners will be notified by 5:23 PM EST.

The shop also released a video detailing the origin story of the “Freeze Out” Air Jordan 1, confirming that it takes inspiration from the rumored freezing out of Michael Jordan by his teammates in the 1985 NBA All-Star Game.

UPDATE (02/10): There’s good news for fans who weren’t able to submit an entry for Trophy Room’s “Freeze Out” Air Jordan 1 this morning. The store confirms that it will be re-opening its e-Mail raffle from 12:45 p.m. ET to 1:45 p.m. ET at Trophyroomstore.com with the winners expected to be emailed by 5:23 p.m. ET today.

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High OG SP “Freeze Out”

Release Date: 02/10/21

Color: White/Varsity Red/Sail/Black

Style #: DA2728-100

Price: $190

