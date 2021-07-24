Poised to be one of the year’s biggest releases, the three-way Air Jordan 1 collaboration between Travis Scott, Fragment Design and Jordan Brand is rumored to be releasing later this month. Ahead of the anticipated drop, Scott’s right-hand man and DJ Chase B was spotted wearing a version of the shoe that likely won’t be available to the public.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 sample is more along the lines of what everyone expected when word of the collab began making rounds earlier this year. In short, the sample is a mix of Travis’ “Cactus Jack” Jordan 1 and Fragment’s beloved Jordan 1 with “Black Toe” style colorblocking. A large Fragment ‘Bolt’ logo adorns the heel.

As of now, there’s no indication that the sample will make it to production. There’s speculation that the retail version will release on July 29, but that hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Image via hidden.ny