If the latest rumors are true, a new sneaker collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand could hit shelves early next year.

The early info was shared by Soleheatonfeet this week revealing that a collaborative Air Jordan 6 in a new “British Khaki/Sail/Bright Crimson” colorway is releasing in Spring 2021. While early images have yet to surface, a mock-up depiction by zSneakerheadz shows a predominately beige color blocking that’s paired with infrared accents, which appears to be the same iteration that Bloody Osiris wore earlier this month.

As of now, neither Scott nor Jordan Brand have confirmed the release details surrounding this collab.

UPDATE (02/25): Thanks to @Wavegod_thelegend on Instagram, here’s a closer look at Scott’s upcoming “British Khaki” Jordan 6 collab in grade-school sizing. According to @zSneakerheadz, the collab is set to drop in full-family sizing this spring. Check back soon for updates.