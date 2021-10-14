It appears that Travis Scott isn’t ready to stop collaborating on the Air Jordan 1 just yet. After delivering two Jordan 1 collabs with Fragment this past summer, there are rumors that the Houston rapper will follow those up with another new take on the Air Jordan 1 Low.

According to @Mr_Unloved1s, the forthcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low colorway is tentatively nicknamed “Reverse” and will reportedly hit shelves next year. A mock-up photo shared by @zSneakerheadz suggests that it will don a brown-based upper that’s paired with white overlay panels. This collab is expected to be similar to the high-top version worn by Scott last year, but is expected to feature a sail reverse Swoosh branding on the side instead of a black logo.

Per Mr_Unloved1s, this brown and white colorway is rumored to be one of two Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows dropping in 2022, but specific details about the second style are currently unknown. Check back to Sole Collector for ongoing updates as the release approaches.