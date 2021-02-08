New York City-based fashion designer Todd Snyder has linked up with longtime collaborator New Balance to deliver a fresh take on the 992, but getting a pair won’t be easy.

According to the Snyder’s namesake label, only a limited amount of its New Balance 992 collab will be available when it releases tomorrow. The collaborative running model wears a duck camo upper that’s paired with brown suede and leather overlays as a nod to the outdoors—specifically duck-hunting jackets. Completing the look is the signature ‘N’ logo on the sides and all-white ABZORB-cushioned tooling underneath.

“The idea for this sneaker grew out of a number of inspiration trips I had been taking to Maine while working on the lodge I designed at Hidden Pond Resort in Kennebunkport,” Snyder said. “And I wanted to try translating the pleasures of outdoor life and the elements of classic outdoor field clothing into a gentleman’s running shoe. The name ‘From Away’ comes from the fact that when you spend time in the state, you realize locals are Maine-ahs, and everyone else is From Away.”

Readers will be available to pick up the Todd Snyder x New Balance 992 collab exclusively at Toddsnyder.com at 11 a.m. ET on Feb. 9 for $275. Grab a detailed look below.

Image via Todd Snyder

Image via Todd Snyder