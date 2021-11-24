Fresh off the “Stony Beach” 57/40 release this month, Todd Snyder and New Balance are continuing their streak of successful collaborations, this time working on the New Balance 992.

Available in limited quantities next month is the Todd Snyder x New Balance 992 designed to celebrate the New York label’s 10-year anniversary. According to the brand, this pair dons a grey-based color scheme as a nod to the New York City skyline as well as the silhouette’s signature color. The shoe features a mesh and suede construction on the upper combined with vegetable-tanned leather panels at the eyestay. The collab is also stamped with “2011” printed on the left heel and “2021” on the right to commemorate the anniversary.

“New York and its skyline have been a long-standing inspiration for me, and grey has been a signature color in our design since the beginning,” Snyder said. “So, for our 10th anniversary, I wanted to create a version of the 992 that felt like a favorite room in a skyscraper, a sort of gentleman’s library—a couch, bookshelves, a fireplace and a bar cart.”

The Todd Snyder x New Balance 992 will be available for pre-order starting on Dec.1 at 11 a.m. ET exclusively on Toddsnyder.com.