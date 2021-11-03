New York City-based menswear designer Todd Snyder is following up his three-shoe “Farmer’s Market” 327 styles from July with yet another nature-inspired New Balance collab coming soon.

Next up is this “Stony Beach” Todd Snyder x New Balance 57/40 collab hitting shelves tomorrow, which will be limited to only 750 units. According to the brand, this pair serves as a sequel to Snyder’s “Pale Ale” New Balance 990v3 collab from 2018. The shoe is said to draw inspiration from the terrain on the beaches of Eastern Long Island and the feeling of an overcast fall day by the coast. The upper features a predominantly vachetta and ivory leather construction combined with premium suede overlays. Capping off the look is a clay-colored outsole similar to the red cobblestone paths in beach towns.

“We had seen great success with both our New Balance ‘Pale Ale’ and ‘Dark Ale’ sneaker collaborations, and when we started thinking about a third installment in this hoppy trilogy, my mind wandered to that special feeling of being out on Eastern Long Island after the summer season has long passed,” Snyder said.

The Todd Snyder x New Balance 57/40 “Stony Beach” will be released tomorrow, Nov. 4 at Toddsnyder.com, Snyder’s Madison Park and East Hampton stores for $160.

Image via Todd Snyder

Image via Todd Snyder

Image via Todd Snyder

Image via Todd Snyder