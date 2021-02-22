Longtime collaborators Billionaire Boys Club and Timberland are looking ahead to the spring season with their latest footwear collection dropping soon.

This capsule will fall under BBC’s Bee Line where Timberland’s Garrison Trail hiking shoes will be reimagined into two silhouettes including a low-top sneaker ($130) and a mid-top waterproof hiker ($185). According to the brand, this collection encapsulates the duo’s core belief that a greener future is a better future, which is highlighted through the sustainable materials used on the shoes.

Both pairs feature Timberland’s ReBOTL fabric that’s crafted with recycled plastic bottles, Better Leather, and TimberGrip tech for superior traction. The latter shoe boasts a GORE-TEX bootie construction that’s fully gusseted for the ultimate waterproof protection against the elements.

The Bee Line by Billionaire Boys Club x Timberland Hiking Capsule will be released on Friday, Feb. 26 exclusively at BBC ICECREAM’s flagship stores in NYC, London and Tokyo, and online at Bbcicecream.com, Bbcicecream.eu and Billionaireboysclub.jp. The capsule will also launch on Match 5 at Timberland.com and at select retailers.

Image via Billionaire Boys Club

Image via Billionaire Boys Club

Image via Billionaire Boys Club

Image via Billionaire Boys Club