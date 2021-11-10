Tierra Whack has been dropping loosie singles and excellent Instagram freestyles all throughout the pandemic but before fans get another album, the artist is delving into the world of footwear collabs.

Her first official sneaker collection comes by way of partnership with Vans and stylist Shirley Kurata (above) who worked with Tierra Whack on the project. The capsule is heavy on apparel, with 10 different colorful pieces ranging from a puffer vest to a rugby shirt, but there’s also a varied selection of sneakers.

Included in the mix is a checkerboard Old Skool with multicolor accents and Whack’s “Weird Hype And Creative Kids” tagline printed on the midsole. The Style 36 uses a white eco-suede upper with puffy blue laces. The collection’s Half Cab is the most colorful of the bunch, adding a rubberized toe cap to the mix. Lastly, a Standard Snow MTE boot is designed to stand out from the pack.

The full Tierra Whack x Vans collection releases Dec. 3 from vans.com and select retailers. Retail pricing has not yet been announced.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans

Image via Vans