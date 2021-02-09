On the heels of announcing the ZX 5000 “Kevlar,” the next Adidas ZX sneaker release has surfaced. This time, the brand has taken a trip to Springfield to find inspiration for the latest ZX 10000 colorway coming soon.

Images have surfaced of an upcoming ZX 10000 makeup designed in collaboration with the iconic television cartoon series The Simpsons. For long-time fans of the show, it shouldn’t be too hard to make out that the shoe draws inspiration from the town’s fast-food chain Krusty Burger. The upper dons various hues specifically brown, pink, and teal reminiscent of the restaurant’s mascot, Krusty the Clown, while black outlines appear throughout the panels giving the shoe a cartoon-inspired design. Adding to the look co-branding stamped on the insoles.

As of now, a release date for this “Krusty Burger” The Simpsons x Adidas ZX 10000 collab is currently unavailable but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (02/09): Adidas confirms that The Simpsons x Adidas ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger” collab is releasing as part of the brand’s on-going A-ZX series and will be available exclusively via the Confirmed app on Feb. 27 for $130.

Image via Adidas

