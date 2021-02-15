On the heels of the last week’s ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger” release, another sneaker from between The Simpsons and Adidas collaboration is coming. Next up for the duo is a new ZX 1000 colorway that’s inspired by the “Flaming Moe’s” alcoholic cocktail created by Homer Simpson.

Official Adidas product images reveal that the collaborative ZX 1000 will have a predominantly purple color scheme that’s paired with bright red accents along with flame graphics on the sides identical to the drink. While the beverage was invented by Homer, the drink’s recipe was stolen by the character Moe, the owner of Moe’s Tavern, which he renamed the Flaming Moe and sells it at his pub, as referenced by the tongue tag. Adding to the design is special “Flaming Moe” lace dubraes at the forefoot.

As of now, a release date for this “Flaming Moe’s” The Simpsons x Adidas ZX 1000 collab has yet to be announced by the brand, but grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

