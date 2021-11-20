Adidas is linking up with The Simpsons once more on a new sneaker collaboration. Shown here is the upcoming “Snowball” Superstar collab inspired by the family’s pet cat.

Official Adidas product images reveal that the pair doesn’t stray far from the look of the cartoon cat as the majority of the slip-on upper is covered in a furry material while the facial features of the feline appear at the midfoot. Staying true to the theme is a tail at the heel along with a red heel tab inspired by the cat’s collar. Rounding out the tonal look is a matching navy outsole.

As of now, release details for this “Snowball” The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar collab have yet to be announced but grab a closer look below as we await the official launch info from the brand.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas