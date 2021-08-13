Adidas isn’t done using the residents of Springfield as a reference for its sneaker collabs. Next up between The Simpsons and the Three Stripes is this McCarten style that’s inspired by the town’s most famous lefty, Ned Flanders, after official images of the shoe surfaced just in time for today’s observance of International Lefthanders Day.

This collab takes obvious inspiration from Flanders’ outfit by donning a green-based upper and a pink sock liner as a nod to his signature collared shirt and sweater look. Brown suede overlay panels also cover the low-cut upper reminiscent of the character’s hair and mustache. The shoes also come in a Leftorium-themed box, the name of Flanders’ store located in the Springfield Mall that sells products made specifically for left-handed people.

There’s currently no release info available for this Flanders-inspired The Simpsons x Adidas McCarten collab but check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

