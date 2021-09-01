The New Balance 2002R has garnered a lot of attention recently as it became the subject of numerous collaborations in the last year. Keeping the projects coming is a set of styles from The Basement, a U.K. based streetwear community.

This week, The Basement members @dedicated2idiocy and @harteblanche on Instagram shared images of two previously-unseen The Basement x New Balance 2002R collabs. One of the two styles sports a predominantly green upper while the other pair dons a cream and grey color scheme. Both shoes feature a white “N” branding on the sides and are coupled with an all-black tooling.

Despite the previews on social media, release info for The Basement x New Balance 2002R collabs have yet to be announced, but grab an early look while we await the official details from the involved parties.

Image via dedicated2idiocy

Image via dedicated2idiocy