Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley and he talks about having Fusion Jordans growing up, why he doesn't mind sneaker resellers, and why he refuses to buy a ton of white/white Air Force 1s at once.

