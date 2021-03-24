Nike has prepared plenty of Air Max releases for 2021 Air Max Day and the Air Max 90 “Bacon” is arguably the most anticipated. In addition to its scheduled release this week, one restaurant in New York City is giving fans a chance to secure a pair for free.

Sweet Chick has confirmed on Instagram that it will be raffling off three pairs of the “Bacon” Air Max 90s this Friday. Starting today and continuing into tomorrow between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., fans who buy a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwich at its Lower East Side location at 178 Ludlow St. during the aforementioned timeframe will be entered into the drawing. The lucky raffle winners will be announced on Air Max Day (March 26) at 3:26 p.m. EST via Instagram.

For readers who aren’t able to participate in the raffle, the “Bacon” Air Max 90 is also releasing this Friday, March 26 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $140.