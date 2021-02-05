Adidas Originals just released a new sneaker collection in time for Valentine’s Day, and included in the capsule is a sneaker collaboration with jewelry company Swarovski.

The partnership is centered around the release of the new Sambarose silhouette, which is an updated version of the Three Stripes’ classic Samba model. Similar to its predecessor, a leather construction is used for the upper but is now paired with a platform tooling along with a removable charm encrusted with crystals from Swarovski attached to the shoelaces.

Also included in the brand’s Valentine’s Day collection is a new set of Ultra Boost 4.0 styles in contrasting black and white color schemes which are paired with heart graphics throughout.

Readers can pick up the shoes from Adidas Originals’ Valentine’s Day collection now at Adidas.com and at select retailers. The Swarovksi x Adidas Sambrose retails for $120 while the Ultra Boost 4.0 DNA will come with a $180 price tag.

