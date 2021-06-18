Since the opening of the first store in 2011, Spanish sneaker boutique SVD (previously known as Sivasdescalzo) has released numerous sneaker collabs, but one brand it hasn’t partnered with is Asics—until now.

Shown here is the SVD x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collab, which according to the brands is inspired by planet earth. An eco-conscience approach was taken for this collab as various recycled materials and textures are utilized on the shoe. The upper features a plant-based textile upper crafted out of cotton and linen, while the leather overlay panels were sourced from leftover sneaker waste. Continuing the theme are the recycled foam midsole and natural latex gum sole.

“The silhouette takes a lot of inspiration from the earth with a contrast of colors that are reminiscent of natural elements,” said Raúl Fernández, the Creative Director at SVD. “We were really committed to giving the Gel-Lyte 3 a completely natural look and feel with an eco-friendly design from top to bottom. Essentially we wanted it to look like it came straight out of nature, playing around with a combination of raw and recycled materials, the raw being the yin to the recycled materials’ yang.”

Readers interested in copping a pair can sign up for the raffle via SVD’s app now.

Image via SVD

Image via SVD

Image via SVD

Image via SVD

Image via SVD