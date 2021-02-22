Not only is a Supreme x Air Jordan 1 collaboration reportedly in the works, but new leaks are suggesting that the streetwear giant also has a quartet of Nike SB Dunk Lows arriving next year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, Supreme will release four SB Dunk Low collaborations in early 2021. Although early images have yet to surface, the leaker account revealed the upcoming pairs will reference the Supreme x Nike Dunk Highs from 2003 by using faux crocodile skin and gold stars on the shoes.

As of now, Supreme and Nike have yet to confirm that a new SB Dunk Low collab is releasing next year but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

UPDATE (01/08): A full look at all four colorways from the upcoming Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration has surfaced. This pair is expected to be featured as part of Supreme's upcoming Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Check back soon for release date details.

UPDATE (02/22): Following the leak of the official images last month, the wait for Supreme’s latest Nike SB Dunk Lows may finally be over. According to @DropsByJay on Instagram, the four-shoe collab is releasing on March 4 for $110 each as part of Supreme’s Spring/Summer ‘21 collection.

