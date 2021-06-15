One of the longest-running collaborations in sneakers and streetwear could be continuing soon after an unreleased Supreme x Nike SB sample surfaced today.

Leaked images show a new Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High in Black/White/Varsity Red. The two-tone leather sneakers use a black base with white overlays, while the varsity red color is sprinkled into the various sections of branding that detail the shoe. Highlights include Supreme slogans from the past including “by any means” (complete with “NY” integration) and “Supreme team” at the heel along with “no love” on the toe. Co-branding also appears on the tongue and insole.

As of now, there are no confirmed release details for this pair, but @zsneakerheadz lists the collaboration as on target for a 2021 drop. Supreme has already released its own Nike Air Max 96 this season, so it’s possible that this SB Dunk High will be coming later for Fall/Winter 2021. Check back for updates soon.