When it comes to Supreme x Nike collaborations, it has been well-documented that there are no limits to what silhouettes the streetwear brand will work on next. Looking ahead into Supreme’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2020 catalog, new reports suggest that two collaborative Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Lows will arrive early next year.

According to py_rates, the ‘90s-era model will be available in two colorways including a “White/Pine Green/University Gold” makeup and the other executed in a “Black/Black/Gorge Green/University Red” color scheme courtesy of solebyjc. Additional details include both the Supreme and Nike Air branding emblazoned on the heel.

An exact release date for the upcoming Supreme x Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low collab hasn’t been announced but expect the pairs to retail for $130 when it releases in Spring 2020.

UPDATE (10/11/21): After over a year has gone by since its rumored release date, Supreme has confirmed that its two Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Lows are finally dropping this Thursday, Oct. 14 at Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores. The collab will also release on Oct. 16 at Supreme’s Japan stores.

Image via Supreme

