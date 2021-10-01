The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week's episode, the trio is joined by Abdul, sneaker scene mainstay with powerful friends and a powerful collection. You may not know exactly who Abdul is or what he does, but you've definitely seen him in the background or at the front of the line at footwear happenings around the world. In the episode, he talks about his 30 years collecting shoes, dirty white Air Force 1s, whether or not Mids are acceptable, and how he obtained some of his rarest shoes. Also, Joe breaks down Dave Matthews' out-of-body BBQ experience, Welty relives his out-of-T-shirt weekend, and Brendan returns from vacation.