It was around this time last year when Nike and Stussy released two Air Force 1 Lows, and it turns out there’s another collab on the way.

Images of an upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid were shared by @Apolloluo1976 on Instagram. Unlike the aforementioned low-top styles, the upper dons a two-tone color scheme starting with white leather as the base of the upper that’s paired with black overlay panels and matching shoelaces. Stussy’s signature branding also makes an appearance on the toe box, tongue tag, and ankle strap. Sticking with the two-tone execution is a white midsole and a solid black outsole.

There’s currently no official word on when this Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is releasing but check back soon to Sole Collector for new developments in the coming weeks.