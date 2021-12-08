New Balance isn’t done celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 991 just yet. Miami-based streetwear label Stray Rats also announced that has teamed up with the Boston-based athletic brand to deliver two new styles this month.

Shown here are both iterations of the Stray Rats x New Balance 991 collab that were made in the Flimby Factory in the UK. According to the New Balance, the colorful makeups draw inspiration from brightly colored vintage robots and mech figures. The uppers are constructed with premium pigskin suede combined with soft nubuck overlay panels along with reflective accents tucked throughout the piping. Both pairs also feature “//Stray” branding embroidered at the forefoot as well as co-branded insoles. Rounding out the design is visible ABSORB cushioning at the heel of the midsole.

Readers will be able to cop the Stray Rats x New Balance 991 collabs starting on Dec. 17 at Newbalance.com and at select retailers for $250 each.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance