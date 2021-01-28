While a majority of us have been stuck inside due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, STORY mfg. and Reebok are giving fans a taste of the great outdoors with their new sustainable collaboration.

For STORY mfg.'s first-ever sneaker project, the clothing label decided to put their spin on the Club C and Beatnik silhouettes by leaving the pairs undyed and using all vegan-friendly materials with a peace logo is embroidered on the sides. Sticking to the outdoors theme, the Beatnik is given a quilted treatment which resembles the puffy sort of shoe one might wear during a camping trip.

"This project was focused on our love of walking, nature and the outdoors," says STORY mfg's co-founder Saeed Al-Rubeyi. "We came up with the brand on a walk together and whenever we need to think creatively, we go on a walk and hash things out. Walking is our meditation and as we pound the pavement, we pick our brains for inspiration – we forage for wisdom. These versions of the Club C and Beatnik are slubby-gummy-peacey and friendly, without being foolish—like us."

This STORY mfg. x Reebok collection will be available exclusively at Storymfg.com starting on Feb. 4 with a global launch to follow on Feb. 6 at Reebok.com and at select retailers. Both pairs will come in unisex sizing and will retail for $120 each.

