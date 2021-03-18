On the heels of a huge year in 2020 energized by a number of well-received collaborations, New Balance announced today a new long-term partnership with Italian luxury sportswear brand Stone Island.

The collaboration includes product debuting later this year, although it hasn’t been confirmed what models will be featured. According to a press release, footwear will be released in different waves during the next few years.

Chris Davis, chief marketing officer at New Balance, says the collaboration is rooted in performance innovation and emphasizes premium quality. “Both New Balance and Stone Island are independently minded brands with strong aptitudes for calculated risk taking,” Davis said. “We both pride ourselves on having our fingers on the pulse of culture, elevating our rich heritage and creating authentic brand experiences for our global consumers. We look forward to pushing the boundaries and experimenting with design.”

“To exchange concepts and ideas by opening doors to each other’s R&D teams, with the aim to create great sound product, is exciting and the greatest message we can jointly convey to our audiences,” adds Carlo Rivetti, Stone Island president and creative director.

This isn’t the first time the two entities have teamed up. In 2013, Stone Island and New Balance released two collaborative colorways of the 577 model.

Check back soon for updates on what to expect from the Stone Island x New Balance collaboration.