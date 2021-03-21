As Nike Skateboarding continues to once again climb the ladder of hype, a new collaboration between skate brand Stingwater adds another impressive sneaker to its expanding catalog.

With this project, Daniel Kim’s imprint leaves its unique mark on the Nike SB Dunk Low. First-look images reveal the low-top dressed in red, with contrasting white speckles throughout. Additional details include a fat, translucent tongue, a jeweled Swoosh bearing Stingwater’s unique logo above it, blue-tinted icy soles and custom green insoles printed with “Please don’t step on me, I’m trying to GROE.”

There is no official release date for the Stingwater x Nike SB Dunk Low yet, but stay locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

Image via fxxkvlogvi

Image via fxxkvlogvi

Image via fxxkvlogvi