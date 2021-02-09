A Bathing Ape’s Bape Sta had its 20th anniversary last year, but the way things are going so far, 2021 feels like a celebration in its own right. In addition to a lineup of spring colorways and a just-released Gunna collab, Bape is keeping the silhouette’s momentum moving with another big project this week.

This time, Bape links with a longtime collaborator in NYC graffiti legend Stash. The artist began working with Bape in the ‘90s and has contributed his touch to numerous T-shirts and accessories but never to the streetwear brand’s footwear. That will change this weekend with this Bape Sta collab, which uses Stash’s signature shades of blue on an upper that mixes polyurethane​​​​​​​ leather with waterproof SympaTex resulting in a pair that’s properly suited for the current weather.

Stash’s tag appears on the heel embroidery as well as on the tongue label and insole, the latter of which also features an ink splatter print.

The Stash x A Bathing Ape Bape Sta releases Saturday, Feb. 13 from Bape stores and bape.com for a retail price of ￥28,000, which converts to roughly $267.

Image via Bape

Image via Bape