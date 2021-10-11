In addition to delivering several inline colorways of the Bapesta and Sk8 Sta models this year, Bape has tapped New York-bred consignment store Stadium Goods to give the two iconic silhouettes a collaborative makeover.

This will be the first-ever sneaker collab from Stadium Goods and the project consists of the Bapesta in the new “Lexington Grey” makeup and Sk8 Sta coming in “Claremont Blue.” The first pair dons varying shades of grey on the mesh and suede-based upper while the second features grey, white, and blue hues throughout the upper. Both styles utilize co-branding on both the tongue tag and heel tab. Rounding out the look for the first shoe is a sail-colored midsole and black outsole while a combination of a white midsole and black outsole finish off the latter pair.

As of now, the Stadium Goods x Bapesta and Bape Sk8 Sta collabs are scheduled to release this fall for $315 each, but a specific date has yet to be announced by the parties involved.

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods