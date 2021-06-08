As you’re probably aware by now with the recent leaks of the forthcoming Air Force 1 style, Nike will soon drop new sneakers centered around the premier of the film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Now that we’re only a few weeks away before the highly-anticipated movie hits theaters, the brand has revealed a new Space Jam-themed collection arriving next month.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy collection is designed to arrive on shelves in conjunction with the film, which will hit theaters on July 16. As expected with a LeBron James-starred movie, his signature hoops shoes serve as major components of the collection. That includes a series of split-color Nike LeBron 18 Low styles that are inspired by iconic Looney Tunes characters: Bugs vs. Marvin the Martian, Tweety Bird vs. Sylvester, and Road Runner vs. Wile. E. Coyote. Also making an appearance in the film is James’ unreleased Nike LeBron 19, designed by Nike Basketball’s Jason Petrie. Rounding out the footwear collection is the aforementioned Air Force 1 Low, two new Converse Chuck 70s, as well as a Pro Leather Low modeled after Lola Bunny.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

In addition to the sneakers, the Space Jam: A New Legacy collection features matching uniforms and apparel representing both the Tune Squad and the Goon Squad.

Nike and Converse’s Space Jam: A New Legacy collection will be available starting in July at Nike.com, SNKRS and at select retailers.