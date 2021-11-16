After dropping the “Towelie” Campus 80 for 4/20 this year, South Park and Adidas have another sneaker collaboration on the way.

Official product images have surfaced of an upcoming South Park x Adidas Stan Smith collab that’s fittingly inspired by the TV series’ iconic character, Stan Marsh. The shoe itself appears to directly reference Marsh’s signature beanie as seen with the blue-based color scheme on the upper combined with a red suede trim at the base. Additional details include an image of Marsh along with Stan Smith branding printed on the tongue while Marsh’s catchphrase “Sweet Dude” is printed on the heel. Capping off the look is an all-white tooling underneath.

As of now, release details for the “Stan Marsh” South Park x Adidas Stan Smith collab have yet to be announced by both parties involved but keep it locked to Sole Collector for official updates.

Image via Adidas

