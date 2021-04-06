In addition to the ZX 420 previewed last week, Adidas Originals has even more special sneakers on deck for the cannabis lover’s holiday.

The Three Stripes’ latest weed-friendly release is even more on the nose than the first as the brand collaborates with South Park for a Campus 80s inspired by one of the show’s memorable characters, Towelie. The talking towel theme is interpreted through a french terry-covered lavender upper with eye illustrations resembling the character on the tongue. To ramp up the playful theme, the pair includes details such as colors that change under UV light and eyes that become “red.”

This pair is expected to be part of a wider South Park x Adidas Originals collection, although additional pairs have yet to surface.

A release date for the South Park x Adidas Campus 80s “Towelie” has not been confirmed, but it’s safe to assume this collaboration will be releasing sometime around April 20. Check back for more details in the coming days.

South Park x Adidas Campus 80s “Towelie”

Release Date: April 2021

Color: Chalk Purple/Footwear White

Style #: GZ9177

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas